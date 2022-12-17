Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County

A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Middle Tennessee was found dead in his semi truck Friday afternoon.

Morehead dispatch and a local manufacturing company got a call Friday afternoon that one of their trucks hadn’t been seen to move in 20 hours and neither they nor family could get in touch with the driver.

On-board GPS told dispatchers the truck was near Guardian Avenue.

Employees at the manufacturing company found the truck and called 911. Once first responders arrived, they called the Rowan County Coroner’s Office.

The man, who was from 70-years-old and from Baxter, Tenn., was pronounced dead just after 4:00 p.m.

The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy but no foul play is suspected.

