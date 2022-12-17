UT hoops hopeful Paul McNeil featured in 5Star Preps HoopJam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inaugural 5StarPreps HoopJam is underway from the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and has already seen tons of talent take the floor.

That includes 2024 shooting guard Paul McNeil, of Richmond, North Carolina.

McNeil, a four-star prospect who stands at 6′6″ tall has been on Tennessee basketball’s radar and is offered by the Vols.

WVLT Sports caught up with the junior after his game against Knoxville Catholic to ask what he likes about Rick Barnes’ program.

“I get the comparison to Julian Phillips and I like how he [Barnes] lets him rock out and play and I know I can do the same thing,” said McNeil.

McNeil is the No. 4 recruit from the Tar Heel State in the 2024 class and has 13 offers from Power Five schools. He said he won’t make a decision until next November.

