WATCH: No. 6 Vols prep for Orange Bowl vs. Clemson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After wrapping up the regular season with its 10th win, the Tennessee football team took some time off and was back on the practice field Saturday to prepare for the Orange Bowl at the end of the month.

Head coach Josh Heupel was excited to be back on the practice field with the team and said during his Saturday press conference that the time away was helpful for the team’s veterans to recharge and get healthy while also getting the younger players some opportunities to further their development.

“The early part of bowl prep has been about getting our young guys a ton of reps and helping them grow as a football player as our older guys had a little bit of time to kind of heal up from the season,” Heupel said after Saturday’s practice at Haslam Field.

Vols prepare for the Orange Bowl LIVE: Coach Josh Heupel talks all things Vol as Tennessee prepares for the Orange Bowl against Clemson. 🍊🏈 Posted by WVLT on Saturday, December 17, 2022

Playing in their first Orange Bowl since 1997, the Vols know they have a great opportunity to add an exclamation point to a memorable season with a win over ACC champion No. 7 Clemson, who has been one of college football’s premier programs during the playoff era.

“Clemson, obviously a great football team, and they have been doing it at a really high level for a long time,” Heupel said. “Defensively, one of the top teams in the country, extremely aggressive in what they do,” said Heupel.

The Vols and Tigers will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

