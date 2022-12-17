Webb senior Lukas Walls wins 5Star Preps HoopJam Dunk Contest

Samford basketball signee Lukas Walls took home the first-ever dunk contest title at the inaugural 5Star Preps HoomJam on Friday evening.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Walls beat out Lebanon senior Jarred Hall, who’s committed to Tulsa, in the championship finals.

Walls takes home the championship belt, which was handed over by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, who was a celebrity guest judge for the event.

Other judges included former Bearden baseball standout Lane Thomas, Heisman Trophy runner-up Heath Shuler, three-time AP All-American Chris Lofton and three-time District 3-AAA basketball player of the year Dre Mathieu.

Walls beat out seven other contestants, including Karns’ Jaylen Roberts, Austin-East’s Shane Cherry and Heritage senior Grant Campbell.

Webb picked up another title on the evening when senior Madelyn Ladd won the girls’ 3-point competition.

Hamilton Heights guard Bryson Andrews won the boys’ 3-point competition.

The action picks up on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

