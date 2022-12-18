Chilly air continues this afternoon, tracking much colder air late week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain to snow for some later in the new week.
WVLT Sunday Morning News at 7:00
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you think it’s cold now, just wait until next weekend. We are tracking rain to snow for some late week with all of us getting frigid temperatures by Christmas.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, but feeling colder. It feels like the upper teens to lower 20s along the Plateau and into southeastern Kentucky. In the Valley, it feels like the upper 20s.

We’ll see sunshine throughout the day with highs only getting into the upper mid to upper 30s. It’s not as breezy today, but it’ll still feel colder at times this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The below-average temperatures continue throughout the week. We are dry with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s by mid-week. A few spotty showers arrive late Wednesday before the big cold front arrives later Thursday.

A strong cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday. Bringing us rain to some snow and VERY cold temperatures. We’ll go from the upper 40s Thursday afternoon to the mid to upper teens by Friday morning. That cold air will allow the rain to quickly transition into snow early Friday morning. It is too early for snow totals, but areas along the Plateau and up toward the mountains have the best chance of seeing some accumulating snow.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking bitter-cold temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Expect overnight lows in the lower teens and highs only in the 20s.

Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

