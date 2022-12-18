Hundreds of people place wreaths at headstones of veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremonies across East Tennessee.

The people attending the ceremony lay the wreaths at the headstones of veterans.

Elizabeth Hobbs, a former University of Tennessee student, has been the one to place the wreath at the grave of General Robert Neyland at Knoxville National Cemetery for the last 10 years.

“Being able to put the wreath on Robert Neyland’s grave is really exciting for me because my grandmother, my mom, my aunts, my uncles, went to the university, my dad, we all went to the University of Tennessee,” Hobbs said.

The wreath-laying tradition celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Misty Williams, coordinator at Wreaths Across America in Knoxville, said coordinating and helping get the wreaths ready for the special ceremony is an honor for her.

“I just feel like it’s my duty because I didn’t serve, so this is my way of doing my country a duty,” Williams said.

You can learn more about Wreaths Across America by visiting its official website.

