Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roast rack of lamb:

Total: 1 hr 15 min

Prep: 45 min

Cook: 30 min

Yield: 6 to 8 servings, 2 chops per person

Ingredients

  • 1 rack lamb, 6 to 8 ribs approximately 1 1/2 to 2-pounds
  • 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 3/4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Rub the lamb with the olive oil.
  3. Combine the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and coriander and press all over the lamb.
  4. Place the rack in a pan.
  5. Place on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F.
  6. This is approximately 8 to 12 minutes per pound. Remove from the oven, transfer the roast to a rack, cover with aluminum foil and let the meat rest for 20 minutes.
  7. While the meat is resting add the sherry vinegar, mustard and rosemary to the juices that accumulated in the Bundt pan while cooking. Stir to combine.
  8. Taste and adjust seasoning, as needed. Serve the warm sauce with the rack.

