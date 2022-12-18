Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This dish could be the star of any holiday meal!

Roast rack of lamb:

Total: 1 hr 15 min

Prep: 45 min

Cook: 30 min

Yield: 6 to 8 servings, 2 chops per person

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Rub the lamb with the olive oil.

Combine the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and coriander and press all over the lamb.

Place the rack in a pan.

Place on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F.

This is approximately 8 to 12 minutes per pound. Remove from the oven, transfer the roast to a rack, cover with aluminum foil and let the meat rest for 20 minutes.

While the meat is resting add the sherry vinegar, mustard and rosemary to the juices that accumulated in the Bundt pan while cooking. Stir to combine.