Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Perfect rack of lamb
This dish could be the star of any holiday meal!
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roast rack of lamb:
Total: 1 hr 15 min
Prep: 45 min
Cook: 30 min
Yield: 6 to 8 servings, 2 chops per person
Ingredients
- 1 rack lamb, 6 to 8 ribs approximately 1 1/2 to 2-pounds
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
- 3/4 teaspoons ground coriander
- 3/4 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Rub the lamb with the olive oil.
- Combine the salt, pepper, garlic, thyme and coriander and press all over the lamb.
- Place the rack in a pan.
- Place on the middle rack of the oven and cook for 30 to 35 minutes, until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees F.
- This is approximately 8 to 12 minutes per pound. Remove from the oven, transfer the roast to a rack, cover with aluminum foil and let the meat rest for 20 minutes.
- While the meat is resting add the sherry vinegar, mustard and rosemary to the juices that accumulated in the Bundt pan while cooking. Stir to combine.
- Taste and adjust seasoning, as needed. Serve the warm sauce with the rack.
