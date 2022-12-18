Person hit, killed by drunk driver leaves neighbors concerned


Some Old Hickory neighbors are now sending out a warning, after police say a drunk driver hit and killed a man walking on a busy road.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Old Hickory neighbors are sending out a warning after police said a drunk driver hit and killed a man walking on a busy road and they are telling us this may not be the last time.

At the intersection of Robinson Road and Claudia Drive, police said the driver of a Kia Soul hit and killed a man they said had been walking in a northbound lane. The road is what many are now calling dangerous.

“I wish people would slow down,” said Austin Glaza, an Old Hickory neighbor.

For over a year, Glaza said he watched cars speed and nearly crash into people walking along side Robinson Road.

“If I live out here, I guarantee maybe one or two people will be walking up and down this road,” Glaza said.

And on Friday, his fear became his reality.

“It’s definitely sad,” Glaza said. “It’s not something someone wants to hear about or ever see about.”

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Metro Police said 60-year-old Kenneth Bumbalough hit and killed a man walking on Robinson Road.

Bumbalough told police that the crash happened so fast, he didn’t have time to avoid the man in the road. However, Glaza said this is something that shouldn’t have happened.

“Drive with more care,” Glaza said. “Be on the lookout for people, especially at nighttime.”

Police said Bumbalough showed signs of being drunk and apparently admitted to police he had half a pint of gin.

“I wish people would take more action when they drink and drive. It’s obviously dangerous. There are Ubers and taxis there for a reason,” Glaza said.

But aside from stopping drunk drivers, neighbors like Glaza said something else needs to be done.

“Sidewalks. Sidewalks would be a big thing. They would get people off of the main road and things could be a lot safer,” Glaza said.

Neighbors now hope this accident pushes officials to make a change.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
Javontez Spraggins helps deliver presents to East Tennessee foster children.
‘I come from nothing’: UT football player gives back to community
Lenoir City man brings community together with annual Christmas light show
61,000 Christmas lights dazzle community with light show
Human heart found at TDOT facility
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile

Latest News

A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after ransacking Knox Co. home, sheriff says
Still feeling cold
Chilly air continues this afternoon, tracking much colder air late week
Shirley Hall has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
New Tazewell woman at center of Silver Alert found safe
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: At-risk, missing children in Knox Co. found
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak