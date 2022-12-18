Person hit, killed by drunk driver leaves neighbors concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Old Hickory neighbors are sending out a warning after police said a drunk driver hit and killed a man walking on a busy road and they are telling us this may not be the last time.

At the intersection of Robinson Road and Claudia Drive, police said the driver of a Kia Soul hit and killed a man they said had been walking in a northbound lane. The road is what many are now calling dangerous.

“I wish people would slow down,” said Austin Glaza, an Old Hickory neighbor.

For over a year, Glaza said he watched cars speed and nearly crash into people walking along side Robinson Road.

“If I live out here, I guarantee maybe one or two people will be walking up and down this road,” Glaza said.

And on Friday, his fear became his reality.

“It’s definitely sad,” Glaza said. “It’s not something someone wants to hear about or ever see about.”

Around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Metro Police said 60-year-old Kenneth Bumbalough hit and killed a man walking on Robinson Road.

Bumbalough told police that the crash happened so fast, he didn’t have time to avoid the man in the road. However, Glaza said this is something that shouldn’t have happened.

“Drive with more care,” Glaza said. “Be on the lookout for people, especially at nighttime.”

Police said Bumbalough showed signs of being drunk and apparently admitted to police he had half a pint of gin.

“I wish people would take more action when they drink and drive. It’s obviously dangerous. There are Ubers and taxis there for a reason,” Glaza said.

But aside from stopping drunk drivers, neighbors like Glaza said something else needs to be done.

“Sidewalks. Sidewalks would be a big thing. They would get people off of the main road and things could be a lot safer,” Glaza said.

Neighbors now hope this accident pushes officials to make a change.

