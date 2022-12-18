Sunshine and chilly to start, much colder towards Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine remains in the forecast as we start the new week, but all eyes will remain at the second half of the forecast and colder weather moves in with the potential for some wintry weather. We’ll focus on a little warmer weather as we head into the middle of the week before the big changes arrive.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are falling quickly tonight with mostly clear skies and thankfully the winds will remain on the lighter side, but our lows are falling into the middle and upper 20s. Sunshine will be around to start your Monday, but make sure you grab the heavier coat as you head out to work and school.

Sunshine will allow us to warm through the afternoon with highs remaining well below average with many areas in the middle 40s for highs. Enjoy the slightly warmer weather in the forecast for the beginning part of the week because big changes are on the way as we head towards the second half of the week. A few clouds will begin to build in starting Tuesday and really fill in with a few spotty showers for Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The big changes begin to arrive as we head into Thursday with the strong front set to arrive. Rain showers will arrive for Thursday afternoon and as the moisture continues to move through and the cold air rushes in, the potential is there for some snow to end it. Still way too early to talk totals, but there is a chance heading into Friday morning especially in the higher elevations.

Much colder air moves in with highs in the 20s starting Friday and continuing into Christmas time. We’ll continue to to watch the forecast as we head throughout the upcoming week.

Sunshine and chilly to start the week, turning much colder by Christmas (WVLT)

