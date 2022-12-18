TBI issues Silver Alert for New Tazewell woman

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell.

Shirley Hall has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely.

Officials said she might be driving a light blue, 2000 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag BGQ8237.

Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Shirley Hall has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.



If you have seen Shirley, or know where she may be, please call New Tazewell Police Dept at 423-626-3000, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/3Cgpu22XmT — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.