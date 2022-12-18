TBI issues Silver Alert for New Tazewell woman
Shirley Hall has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely.
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from New Tazewell.
Officials said she might be driving a light blue, 2000 Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag BGQ8237.
Anyone with information on where she might be is urged to contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.
