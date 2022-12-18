Top-10 showdown between Tennessee and Arizona

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team journeys west for a top-10 matchup this weekend, facing off against ninth-ranked Arizona in Tucson on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET at McKale Memorial Center.

Tennessee (9-1) grabbed its second-ranked win of the season and won its eighth consecutive game last Sunday in New York, defeating No. 13 Maryland, 56-53. Sophomore Zakai Zeigler had a team-high 12 points and was named the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Game MVP. Defensively, the Vols held Maryland to 33 percent shooting for the game, including 13 percent in the first half.

A win Saturday could prove huge for Tennessee, as the Vols have never recorded three wins over ranked teams before Christmas. Another strong outing from senior guard Santiago Vescovi could help the Vols do just that.

Vescovi is also on the cusp of a career milestone, as he’s just five points shy of 1,000 for his career.

In addition to leading the Vols in scoring at 11.6 ppg, Julian Phillips ranks third among all DI major-conference freshmen nationally in offensive rebounding, with 2.8 per game. In only 10 games, Phillips has drawn 45 fouls, that total leads the team.

Tennessee has won each of its last five games against AP top-10 opponents, dating back to last season. Still, it’s the longest active streak in the nation. The Vols toppled No. 3 Kansas in November and last season, UT beat teams ranked Nos. 3, 4, 5, and 6.

