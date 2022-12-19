Amber Alert issued for Tennessee 1-year-old
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child from Tennessee
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Amber Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Department for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III by the Tennessee of Investigation Monday morning.
Police said that the child may be with Roberto Godinez II, and they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag D055UT, and the car has front-end damage.
The alert said that Godonex III is 1′05″, 36 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.
Robert Godinez is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Dept for especially aggravated kidnapping, and other offenses.
Call 931-438-7771 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them.
