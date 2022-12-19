Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With multiple WVLT First Alert Weather Days due to frigid temperatures at the end of the week, it’s time to make sure your home is prepared.

Temperatures are forecasted to spend multiple hours in the teens and twenties as East Tennessee heads into Friday and then Christmas. The pipes in your house are vulnerable to these temperatures.

“Well, if it gets to thirty-two degrees, of course, that is freezing. But in my experience when it gets down into the 20s and the single digits with the wind chill is when we find the most burst pipes,” Wayne Oldham from Oldham’s Plumbing said.

So what are some things homeowners or renters can do to prevent issues?

Oldham said to close the vent to crawlspaces to prevent cold air from moving in and also to undo the hoses from the outdoor spigot so the hose doesn’t freeze and therefore freeze the spigot.

“You always have the foam you can put around the exposed pipes to keep them insulated,” Oldham said.

For those that may not live in a home, but in an apartment complex, you’ll need to keep a close eye on information from the complex as they will normally put signs out indicating to drip faucets.

When you are dripping your faucet, you need to make sure to have both the cold water and warm water going to help relieve pressure from the pipes.

What if these things do not work? Oldham said if you experience pipes bursting, there are several things you can do.

“You can call KUB who will send out people to shut your water off. If you know where your cut-off valve is then you can head out and cut it off yourself. Lastly, if you know of a plumber, you can call them and they can assist you,” Oldham suggested.

Temperatures are going to remain well below average as we end the week with many areas staying below freezing through Christmas before slowly warming early next week. Stay up to date with WVLT’s First Alert Weather team.

