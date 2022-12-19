East Tennessee family stuck in Peru amid civil unrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of people, including an East Tennessee family, were reportedly stuck in Peru amid protests and a national emergency as of Sunday night. The unrest comes after lawmakers impeached former President Pedro Castillo following his attempt to dissolve congress, according to CBS News. The Associated Press reported that protestors had demanded Castillo’s freedom, current President Dina Boluarte’s resignation and new elections to pick a new president.

The civil unrest became deadly, with the death count climbing into the double digits, as a judge approved that prosecutors could keep Castillo in custody for 18 months as they built a case against him, the AP reported.

Now, Peru is a police state as it attempts to calm the violent protests. While hundreds of American tourists are stranded across the country, one East Tennessee woman told WVLT News that they narrowly escaped more threats of unrest ahead of sunrise.

Carmen Simpher, her daughter, mother and sister landed in Lima, the Capital of Peru, for their annual girl’s trip last week, but ongoing protests quickly diverted their sightseeing plans.

“I think their motives are just to try to shut everything down until the government can respond to the people,” Simpher, of Townsend, said. ”Even our tour guides and the locals didn’t know for sure what would end up happening or how we were going to be able to get out of there.”

As they changed their plans, the family was met with some scary situations. Protestors started blocking the roads as they tried to make their way out, trapping Simpher and her family.

“That was the only time we really felt threatened and in any danger, but our tour guides did a really good job, and each roadblock we would go to, they would plead with the protesters and they are from here [Peru], so they could sympathize with the protesters and request that we get through,” Simpher explained.

The family eventually made it to Machu Picchu; however, they couldn’t drive their way out, so their only option was to hike six miles along a railway. During the trip, some strangers made makeshift carts for them to ride in.

“It was actually beautiful. We felt safe the entire time everybody that we came in contact with was super nice,” said Simpher. “It was not a bad experience at all. It was kind of exciting.”

Although the family found peace in the midst of the journey while trying to return to East Tennessee, they are excited to be heading home ahead of the holidays.

“It made a new meaning for coming home for Christmas,” Simpher said.

On Sunday, they were in contact with the U.S. Embassy and at an airport in Lima waiting for a flight to take off at 1:00 a.m. Monday.

