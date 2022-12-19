A few mild days before frigid cold air arrives with a cold font late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - - We’re pretty mild the next few days before that cold front arrives late Thursday. The front brings rain to some snow and then bitter cold air with two WVLT First Alert Weather Days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is partly cloudy overall, with a low of 29 degrees. A stray evening drizzle can change to stray flurries through the morning.

The on-and-off clouds continue Tuesday with a high near 47 degrees. Even though it is chilly, we are close to normal for this time of year. Try to get out and enjoy the mild days while we have them!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday we’re back in the upper 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. A few showers move in at night and continue with scattered rain Thursday. Then the main line of rain moves in late Thursday, at an 80% coverage. Overnight, the freezing line creates a scattered change from rain to light to moderate snowfall in our area but that quickly tapers off to spotty snowfall by the morning.

What is widespread is the Arctic air that moves in Friday and starts our First Alert Weather Days. Gusts increase 30 to 40 mph at times Friday and Saturday, and with highs in the low 20s, that can make it feel like single digits at times! The dangerously cold air continues at night, with lows closer to 10 degrees in the Valley and single digits in our higher elevations, which means it feels well below zero. It’s important to make sure everyone has a safe heat source, and try to protect outdoor pets and drip faucets on the exterior walls of your home in hopes they won’t freeze.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, winds back off Saturday afternoon to evening, but we’re still dropping to 12 degrees by Christmas morning! Christmas Day is mostly sunny, with a high of only 28 degrees.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.