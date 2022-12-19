Fortnite maker to pay more than half a billion dollars to settle FTC cases

The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns"...
The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns" and billing practices.(Epic Games)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Video game company Epic Games will pay a total of $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints involving children’s privacy and methods that tricked players into making purchases, U.S. federal regulators said Monday.

The Federal Trade Commission said that it has secured the record-breaking settlements for two cases from Epic Games Inc., which makes the popular games Fortnite.

“Epic used privacy-invasive default settings and deceptive interfaces that tricked Fortnite users, including teenagers and children,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

The company is refunding $245 million to customers who fell victim to so-called “dark patterns” and billing practices.

Dark patterns are deceptive online techniques used to nudge users into doing things they didn’t intend to do.

In this case, “Fortnite’s counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button,” the FTC said.

Players could, for example, be charged while trying to wake the game from sleep mode, while the game was in a loading screen, or by pressing a nearby button when simply trying to preview an item, it said.

“These tactics led to hundreds of millions of dollars in unauthorized charges for consumers,” the FTC said.

Epic Games said it’s making the payment to resolve concerns over “past designs of the Fortnite item shop and refund systems.” The FTC will use distribute the money “to Epic customers at their discretion,” the company said.

“Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate,” the company said. “The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough.”

In the second case, Epic Games agreed to pay a $275 million fine for collecting personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 13 without informing their parents or getting their consent.

It’s the biggest penalty ever issued for breaking an FTC rule.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Robert Crabtree and Amber Boyd were each arrested on December 14. 2022 during separate...
Shoplifters arrested during Shop With A Cop event

Latest News

FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is appearing in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder expected to not fight extradition to US
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
Bitter Cold Air Arrives By Late Week
The TSA is trying out its facial recognition technology at several new airports.
TSA tests facial recognition technology at more airports