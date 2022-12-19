Lady Vols fall short against No. 2 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. (WVLT) - Tennessee dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday, falling 77-70 in Maples Pavilion. The contest that 15 lead changes and seven ties.

The game was knotted up at 35 a piece heading into the break. Tennessee held its own in the third quarter but couldn’t stop Stanford in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee was outscored 24-12 in the final quarter.

Stanford has 54 rebounds, 37 of which came on the defensive end, the same amount as Tennessee’s total (37) rebounds.

Tennessee missed the length Tamari Key provides, as the Lady Vols suffered 10 blocked shots and didn’t block a single Stanford shot.

Senior Jordan Horston was the top performer for the Lady Vols, recording her third double-double of the season with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and a season-high tying four steals.

Senior Rickea Jackson and sophomore Sara Puckett also shot in double figures with 14 and 11, respectively.

Cameron Brink led Stanford, who finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds. Haley Jones and Hannah Jump were also top scorers, logging 19 each.

Tennessee went quiet with 50 seconds left in the third quarter until 6:36 in the fourth quarter on a Jasmine Franklin made Jumper make the game 62-60 Stanford.

The Lady Vols went quiet for the next two minutes, allowing the Cardinal to mount their then-largest lead of the game, 66-60, until Franklin made a free throw.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville for its next contest when it hosts Wofford on Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.