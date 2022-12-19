Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season.

Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.

The tradition has gone on for 12 years, and this year complex staff provided gifts for 326 children, each of which will receive seven or eight presents.

“We love to do this! There is no better joy than making a child smile, and this ensures so many children here in Morgan County will have a reason to smile on Christmas morning,” said Larenda McCormick, Fiscal Director for MCCX and coordinator of MCCX’s involvement in the Angel Tree program.

The gifts are set to go to children at Petros-Joyner Elementary, Wartburg-Central Elementary, and Morgan County Head-start.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.