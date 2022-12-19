One person arrested after ‘suspicious’ fire at Knoxville apartment building

Knoxville Fire Department crews found heavy fire coming from an apartment.
One person was arrested after this apartment fire in Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials announced that one person was arrested after crews responded to a “suspicious” apartment fire on Monday.

At around 2:00 p.m., KFD crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 1118 Cook Drive in the Montgomery Village Complex.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the front of the building and began to fight the flames from the apartment of origin.

Two people inside had to escape from an upstairs window before fire crews arrived.

KFD officials said the fire was considered suspicious in nature, and one person was arrested.

Residents of two adjacent apartments are displaced and are receiving support from the American Red Cross, according to KFD officials.

