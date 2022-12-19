Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

Detectives said the search warrants came from long-term investigations and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals.
Operation Grinchmas
Operation Grinchmas(CCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Operation Grinchmas in Clairborne County resulted in multiple arrests and over 90 firearms being seized, according to the sheriff.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed two separate search warrants on residences in the county on Dec. 16. A release stated that detectives recovered more than one-half pound of methamphetamine and heroin, over one-half pound of marijuana, a “large quantity” of prescription medication and $2,500 in cash.

In addition, detectives seized 93 firearms during the execution of the first warrant, police officials said.

Detectives said the search warrants came from long-term investigations and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals:

  • Brandon Chase Meyers (38) of Tazewell, TN
  • Peggy Ruth Meyers (66) of Tazewell, TN
  • Roger Dale Coffey (50) of New Tazewell, TN
  • Sarah Jane Ramsey (33) of New Tazewell, TN
  • Heather Nicole Twigg (34) of Tazewell, TN
  • Tina Jo Parks (41) of Tazewell, TN
  • Joey Eugene Sturgill (56) of New Tazewell, TN

The individuals were charged with various felony crimes as a result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the county, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

Latest News

Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
Ben Murphy is a 2015 University of Tennessee graduate.
UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water
Bitter Cold Air Arrives By Late Week - clipped version
Bitter Cold Air Arrives By Late Week - clipped version
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie