Search for missing Columbia girl continues

Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez was last seen in Columbia on Saturday.
Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez was last seen in Columbia on Saturday.(Columbia Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are still searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday.

Columbia Police said Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez was last seen in the 800 block of Rutherford Lane on Saturday.

She is 5′ tall, weighs 158 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Andry’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbia Police at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

***Please help locate this missing juvenile 12/18/2022 @7:09am*** Please feel free to share this post but, please, do...

Posted by Columbia Police Department, Tennessee on Sunday, December 18, 2022

