Seeing more clouds, ahead of late week rain to some snow and Arctic wind chills

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it will be dangerously cold and feel like it's below zero at times Friday and Saturday.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds ahead of that late week cold front’s rain to some snow. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for what will be widespread Arctic wind chills just ahead of Christmas!

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve been mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop to the upper 20s to low 20s and frost to spread out. Scattered clouds are moving in to start the day, so that actually makes the temperatures nudge up a tiny bit to more mid 20s.

Clouds are streaming across our area the next few days, starting with today’s partly cloudy view that is occasionally more mostly cloudy. We’re still a little cool for this time of the year, with a high of 43 degrees. (50 is the average high for Knoxville.) A cool breeze out of the northeast can make it feel chillier at times.

Tonight is partly cloudy overall, with a low of 29 degrees. A stray evening drizzle can change to stray flurries through the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds continue at times the next couple of days, but highs are are inching up to near normal in the upper 40s.

A few showers move in Wednesday night, and we’ll continue with scattered rain Thursday. Then the main line of rain moves in late Thursday, at an 80% coverage. Overnight, the freezing line creates a scattered change to light to moderate snowfall in our area but that quickly tapers off to spotty snowfall by the morning.

What is widespread is the Arctic air that moves in Friday and starts our First Alert Weather Days. Gusts increase 30 to 40 mph at times Friday and Saturday, and with highs in the low 20s, that can make it feel like single digits at times! The dangerously cold air continues at night, with lows closer to 10 degrees in the Valley and single digits in our higher elevations, which means it feels well below zero. It’s important to make sure everyone has a safe heat source, and try to protect outdoor pets and drip faucets on exterior walls of your home in hopes they won’t freeze.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, winds back off Saturday afternoon to evening, but we’re still dropping to 12 degrees by Christmas morning! Christmas Day is mostly sunny, with a high of only 28 degrees.

