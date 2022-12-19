Severe turbulence hurts 5 on United flight

Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe...
Emergency vehicles are seen at Houston's airport after a report of injuries from severe turbulence on Monday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight on Monday.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel were called to Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines issued a statement saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight on Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious condition, according to Honolulu emergency medical services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
Recovery effort underway in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

Latest News

FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in...
R. Kelly’s former manager gets a year in prison for theater threat
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
David Nicholas Smith, 44, was arrested and charged with five counts of simple assault by...
Owner charged after lineman attacked by 5 pit bulls at work, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure