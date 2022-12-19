Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.

Guy said that officials had been able to respond and clear the nails from roadways, including Highway 30 West, Highway 305 and the I-75 exit/entrance ramps before damage was done to traveling vehicles.

“The number and scope of the incidents indicate that this is being done intentionally,” Guy said.

In addition to McMinn County, similar reports were made in Meigs County and Bradley County, according to officials.

An investigation is underway. Those with information concerning the reports are asked to call the county sheriff’s office.

