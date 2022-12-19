UT alum works on Avatar: The Way of Water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni recently brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood.

Ben Murphy graduated from UT before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood. Now, the UT grad can put the latest James Cameron flick on his résumé.

The university announced Murphy’s involvement Thursday, saying he was awarded an internship with American Cinema Editors, an organization that only accepts two interns each year.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be where I am in my career,” Murphy said. “I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for the support I had at the University of Tennessee.”

He said the like-minded people he’s found in Los Angeles have helped him fit in after the move from Knoxville.

“It’s a little bit crazy to go from a smaller city like Knoxville to one like Los Angeles, but if you can find people who are like-minded and going through similar things that you’re going through, then you can have a community,” Murphy said.

In addition to Avatar: The Way of Water, Murphy has also worked on The Lego Batman Movie, The Lego Ninjago Movie and Smallfoot.

