What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020.
WVLT News at 5 pm
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped.

The pyramid-shaped building was sold shortly after and has sat empty since.

Executive Director of DKA, Michele Hummel told WVLT News the owner of the building once requested a grant from DKA but has since withdrawn the request and is continuing to move forward with a residential project.

WVLT News reached out to the University of Tennessee to see if it is now working with the owner of the former Hotel Knoxville to address the student housing shortage on campus.

The University shared a statement with WVLT News.

“The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is not pursuing a master lease agreement at the property. Students could lease on their own if so desired.”

WVLT News attempted to contact the owner of the building for future plans of the building, but they did not immediately respond.

