Wreath-laying ceremony brings veteran to tears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the final day of Wreaths Across America took place in East Tennessee, where several people placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen U.S. veterans.

Susan Schmidt, a senior vice commandant at the Marine Corps League in Knoxville, visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Headquarters to lay a wreath on Civil War veteran Andrew J. Conner’s headstone.

“It just leaves such a mark on you and to be able to participate in something like this and to realize the significance behind it all,” Schmidt said.

More than 3,000 locations across the United States participate in the ceremony each December.

Schmidt visited John Sevier cemetery on Saturday to lay a wreath for her husband, who was a former U.S. marine for more than 30 years.

“I’ll always have his love. He was a man of integrity,” Schmidt said.

You can learn more about Wreaths Across America by visiting its official website.

