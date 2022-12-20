6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes northern California

A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.
A strong earthquake was measured in northern California on Tuesday morning.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles (343 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 55,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile (25-kilometer) drive to downtown San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Operation Grinchmas
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

Latest News

FILE - North Korea says it “succeeded” in the static firing of a high-thrust solid-fuel motor...
North Korea threatens strong military steps against Japan
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says some will see snow, but we will ALL feel the dangerously...
Clouds in and out with seasonable temperatures ahead of a cold front and First Alert Weather Days
An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says.
Uvalde superintendent discusses school security failure
Friends team up to rescue horse from frozen lake