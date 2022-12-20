Asbestos found in Cumberland water, none found on retest

The company is planning on replacing some water lines.
Water pipe dripping.
Water pipe dripping.(Pixy.org)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - West Cumberland Utility District customers received a letter recently warning them that the company had found traces of asbestos in some of their drinking water, but officials are saying that the testing does not mean that customers need to worry.

WVLT News spoke to Melissa Bryant, a representative for West Cumberland Utility District, who said that some lateral lines tested positive for asbestos, but no such traces were found on a retest. That retest came after the company flushed the lines.

Bryant also told WVLT News that, with the amounts they saw, customers do not need to worry about contaminated drinking water. Long-term drinking of water with small amounts of asbestos over the course of years can cause benign health effects, Bryant said, but that shouldn’t be an issue for customers, as the company is planning on replacing the lines that tested positive.

Additionally, Bryant said that WCUD officials are now planning to check their water quarterly, instead of once a year like they have been.

Customers without health problems shouldn’t need to take any extra steps, like boiling water. Anyone with concerns should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

Latest News

AMR has been Knox County’s ambulance provider for nearly thirty years.
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
McGhee Tyson Airport
TSA: Firearm detection sees all-time high at McGhee Tyson
Generic plows
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
Construction
Tennessee largely to halt lane closures for holiday travel