Asbestos found in Cumberland water, none found on retest

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - West Cumberland Utility District customers received a letter recently warning them that the company had found traces of asbestos in some of their drinking water, but officials are saying that the testing does not mean that customers need to worry.

WVLT News spoke to Melissa Bryant, a representative for West Cumberland Utility District, who said that some lateral lines tested positive for asbestos, but no such traces were found on a retest. That retest came after the company flushed the lines.

Bryant also told WVLT News that, with the amounts they saw, customers do not need to worry about contaminated drinking water. Long-term drinking of water with small amounts of asbestos over the course of years can cause benign health effects, Bryant said, but that shouldn’t be an issue for customers, as the company is planning on replacing the lines that tested positive.

Additionally, Bryant said that WCUD officials are now planning to check their water quarterly, instead of once a year like they have been.

Customers without health problems shouldn’t need to take any extra steps, like boiling water. Anyone with concerns should contact their doctor.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.