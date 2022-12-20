City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.

The City of Knoxville has been tracking the winter weather, and the City’s Public Service Department said they would be ready to respond if winter weather arrives.

“We’re ready to roll as needed,” Public Service Director Chad Weth said. “With Knoxville’s hills, even a moderate snow can wreak some havoc. So we emphasize proactive pre-treatment of streets with brine. And if a weather situation worsens, we’re able to load and deploy 23 salt trucks and crews almost immediately.”

Last year, the holidays came with warmer weather; therefore, Knoxville has a stockpile of salt in storage, according to officials.

A release stated that the Public Service Department has many resources that could be deployed whenever needed:

Up to 20,000 gallons of brine, which is mixed at the City’s Public Works Service Center;

10,000 gallons of calcium chloride, used in extreme temperatures;

2,000 tons of rock salt;

23 trucks used for plowing and salting;

Seven trucks used for brine application; and

Up to 75 employees as needed for storm response

In case of weather impacting the roadways, Knoxville officials said they pretreat streets and then use the Snow and Ice Removal Plan aimed at prioritizing which roads receive immediate attention.

Level I – main streets carrying the highest volume of traffic and providing access to hospitals; examples include Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Magnolia Avenue and Broadway Level II – streets connecting main streets, feeder streets to connector streets, and “trouble spots” and hills; examples include Sutherland Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Moody Avenue, Island Home Avenue and Cedar Lane Level III – streets that are connectors to neighborhoods and main connections at the neighborhood level; examples include Woodland Avenue, Jessamine Street, Bridgewater Road and Oglewood Avenue

More information on Knoxville’s snow plan can be found here. As the weather arrives, stay up to date by downloading the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

