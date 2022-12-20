Clouds in and out with seasonable temperatures ahead of a cold front and First Alert Weather Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out at times for a couple of days, with temperatures around “normal” overall ahead of a cold front. That’s when we’ll see rain to some snow, then a First Alert Weather Day is in effect for what will be widespread Arctic wind chills just ahead of Christmas!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a low of 29 degrees. Stray flurries are possible, with a calm wind.

Tuesday is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, as clouds breakup and exit as the day goes on. This afternoon to evening becomes mostly clear, with a light cool breeze. The high is around 47 degrees, which is just a few degrees below average.

With a mostly clear tonight, temperatures drop to the upper 20s again, but more frost develops on a clear, calm, cold night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a few more clouds in the afternoon then even more late. The high will inch up a little more to 51 degrees, with a light breeze.

A few showers move in Wednesday night, and we’ll continue to see spotty to scattered rain Thursday. Then the main line of rain moves in late Thursday, at an 80% coverage. Overnight, the freezing line creates a scattered change to light to moderate snowfall in our area but that quickly tapers off to spotty snowfall by the morning.

What is widespread is the Arctic air that moves in Friday and starts our First Alert Weather Days. Gusts increase 30 to 40 mph at times Friday and Saturday, and with highs in the teens Friday and then low 20s Saturday, that can make it feel like single digits to zero at times! The dangerously cold air continues at night, with lows in the single digits, which means it feels well below zero. It’s important to make sure everyone has a safe heat source, and try to protect outdoor pets, plus drip faucets on exterior walls of your home in hopes they won’t freeze.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, winds back off Saturday afternoon to evening, but we’re still dropping to 12 degrees by Christmas morning! Christmas Day is mostly sunny, with a high of only 28 degrees. Temperatures gradually climb back up next week.

