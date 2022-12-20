Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism.

Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against the show with concerns for who would be seeing it.

“To then allow children in is despicable they should not even allow children to be in there,” said Peters.

The Tennessee Theatre’s executive director said the show has a “parental discretion advised” warning and the belief is that it’s enough notice for families to decide whether or not to bring children.

“I strongly believe, both personally and as the director of this organization, that decisions on what children should or should not see should be left up to their parents or guardians. This goes for live events, movies, television shows, books, recorded music, social media and other content. So, more broadly, everything should be viewed through the lens of ‘parental discretion is advised,” said Executive Director Becky Hancock.

At the Knox County Commission meeting, the topic wasn’t on the agenda, but several people made comments during the public forum section.

“You will see nothing at a drag show that you wouldn’t see on dancing with the stars, a child’s pageant, or a cheerleader at a football game,” said one drag performer in attendance.

Pastor Peters said if the show doesn’t get canceled he, along with several others, plan to stand outside the theatre on Thursday night and protest the show going on.

