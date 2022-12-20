Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week.

Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone.

Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her 14th birthday, and she has worn it every day since.

“I have loved this cross for its beauty and uniqueness and because of Who it represents and because my father gave it to me,” Almeida said in a Facebook post.

She posted on social media in the hopes someone would find it and return it.

Almeida said the cross went missing sometime on Dec. 15. On that day, her husband and she went to the Apple Barn, visited some shops, drove the Art Loop off of 321, hiked toward the Greenbrier bridge and returned to their hotel.

The pendant could be at any of those places. Almeida said she called the restaurants, some shops and the hotel to no avail.

While they live in Florida, Almeida and her husband were visiting Gatlinburg because they were married there 43 years ago.

