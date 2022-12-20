Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed her special necklace was gone.
Kathy Jacobs Almeida lost a special necklace while visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.
Kathy Jacobs Almeida lost a special necklace while visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.(Kathy Jacobs Almeida)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week.

Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone.

Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her 14th birthday, and she has worn it every day since.

“I have loved this cross for its beauty and uniqueness and because of Who it represents and because my father gave it to me,” Almeida said in a Facebook post.

She posted on social media in the hopes someone would find it and return it.

Okay, I know this is a shot in the dark … but I lost this cross when I was in Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge last week. If...

Posted by Kathy Jacobs Almeida on Monday, December 19, 2022

Almeida said the cross went missing sometime on Dec. 15. On that day, her husband and she went to the Apple Barn, visited some shops, drove the Art Loop off of 321, hiked toward the Greenbrier bridge and returned to their hotel.

The pendant could be at any of those places. Almeida said she called the restaurants, some shops and the hotel to no avail. Anyone with information on

While they live in Florida, Almeida and her husband were visiting Gatlinburg because they were married there 43 years ago.

Kathy Jacobs Almeida lost her necklace somewhere in Sevier County.
Kathy Jacobs Almeida lost her necklace somewhere in Sevier County.(Kathy Jacobs Almeida)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

Latest News

Bitter cold by the end of the week
A few mild days before frigid cold air arrives with a cold font late week
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
A report by the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors predicts housing and rental prices to...
Report: Knoxville area housing, rental prices expected to rise in 2023