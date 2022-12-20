Hospitality association donates to East Tenn. charities

Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association helped make a difference with several charities for the 2022 year.
PFHTA donated more than $25,000 to local charities in Sevier County.
PFHTA donated more than $25,000 to local charities in Sevier County.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association donated several thousand dollars to several charities in Sevier County.

The association holds a golf tournament each year to raise money for several organizations that help the community. This year, the tournament was very successful; the group was able to help another charity for the very first time: Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.

“The PFHTA’s donation will allow SMARM to assist Sevier County families with emergency and permanent housing in order for them to take a positive step towards a more stable future,” said Ryan Huskey with Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries. “100% of the funds raised by SMARM through donations like PFHTA stays here in Sevier County. We are extremely blessed and grateful for the PFTHA continued support throughout the years.”

Donations were also made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, Lakeway CASA, Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries and the Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic.

