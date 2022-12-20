‘It’s our mountain’ | Ober Mountain opens skiing for the season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold weather has one Sevier County business excited for the winter season. Ober Mountain, formerly Ober Gatlinburg, has blown enough snow to open the slopes.

After four days of snowmaking, skiing has opened at Ober Mountain with Terry King the first in line.

“It’s our mountain, the home mountain,” said King.

He’s happy to be back on the slopes and spent the morning on the mountain before going to work.

“You got to love it. Part of it you got to love the ski culture, especially what Ober brings to the table. Just a small local mountain,” said King.

For some ski school was their introduction to the slopes as they made their way down for the first time ever.

“It’s actually pretty exciting because, you know, you get to see children. I love working with them the most. You get to see the children falling down, making snow angels and then all of a sudden, they’re just ripping it and coming down the mountain better than Mom and Dad,” said Joe Ventimiglia with Ober Mountain Ski School.

“We were able to get a lot of snow on the ground today to open just in time for the Christmas and holiday season,” said Mark Adams with Ober Gatlinburg.

It is the cold weather that will keep the Gatlinburg economy running through the winter as people from all over come to ski.

“People don’t like to be cold. We actually welcome it here,” said Adams. “When other attractions in Sevier County have to limit hours or shut down for the winter season, we’re actually able to keep the economy going here in Sevier County through the winter months and the hotels and the restaurants and even other attractions. We all help each other out and we all appreciate one another”

Ober Mountain officials said with the cold air expected they should be able to open all the slopes including the advanced levels this weekend.

Ober Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Ober’s Slope Report has more information about tickets, lessons and current conditions.

