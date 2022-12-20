Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County juvenile has been charged with the homicide of a family member, according to a release Tuesday.
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a home located at 875 Jersey Drive on Dec. 20 around 1:00 a.m.
Officials said they found a 22-year-old man, identified as William D. Willis, dead from a single gunshot wound. A juvenile, who lives in the house and is a relative of Willis, was taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide, SCSO officials said.
The minor was taken to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility.
A preliminary investigation is underway.
