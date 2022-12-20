Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says

The juvenile was charged and transported to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Source: (WVLT)
Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County juvenile has been charged with the homicide of a family member, according to a release Tuesday.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a home located at 875 Jersey Drive on Dec. 20 around 1:00 a.m.

Officials said they found a 22-year-old man, identified as William D. Willis, dead from a single gunshot wound. A juvenile, who lives in the house and is a relative of Willis, was taken into custody and charged with reckless homicide, SCSO officials said.

The minor was taken to the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A preliminary investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Former Hotel Knoxville
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

Latest News

Water pipe dripping.
Asbestos found in Cumberland Co. water, none found on retest
AMR has been Knox County’s ambulance provider for nearly thirty years.
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
McGhee Tyson Airport
TSA: Firearm detection sees all-time high at McGhee Tyson
Generic plows
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather