Knox County Commission votes on future of ambulance services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday.

Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.

“The contract was first written 25 or 30 years ago, and it’s based on a world that no longer exists,” said AMR spokesperson, Mike Cohen. “It’s based on people calling 911 for true emergencies. We get calls every day now for things like toothaches and sore arms. The system isn’t set up for that.”

AMR has been hit with “Level Zero” fines almost daily. These $1,000 fines happen when ambulances do not make it to a patient’s location within ten minutes of being dispatched.

High call volumes and long E.R. wait times are to blame, according to Cohen.

If the agreement is ended, there is a resolution to create a new agreement for AMR and Knox County that would last from Jan. 1, 2023 until Jan. 31, 2024. After that, it’s not guaranteed AMR will keep the ambulance contract for Knox County, but they hope to.

“It will be an open process, so some other ambulance service could come in and get chosen instead of us,” said Cohen. “We certainly hope we’re chosen. We’ve been here a long time, and we intend to be here a long time, but we’ve got to have a contract that works for everybody. For the public, for the ambulance company, for the healthcare system.”

Commissioners voted to approve the items. However, they decided to lower the penalty of ambulances responding 30 minutes or later to $5,000 from $10,000.

