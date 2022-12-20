Knox County residents speak on drag shows, McAlister’s incident, more in public forum

Knox County Commission Meeting LIVE: Residents speak on drag shows in Tennessee Theater, the McAlister's incident and more in a public forum. STORY: https://bit.ly/3HO1ZUA Posted by WVLT on Monday, December 19, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County residents had the opportunity to address several controversial topics during the Knox County Commission Meeting on Monday.

People were invited to speak on several topics with three minutes to speak.

Some people spoke about McAlister’s incident involving the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McAlister’s Deli on Shaad Rd.

Glenn since deleted the post, but the ensuing firestorm ended in the 15-year-old being fired from her job, and McAlister’s Deli officials issuing an apology.

Following that saga, Commissioner Dasha Lundy invited the community to the County Commission meeting on Monday to discuss the idea of creating an oversight board for the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, a local pastor encouraged people to provide their opinions on the Tennessee Theatre hosting a drag show called “A Drag Queen Christmas,” on Thursday.

A statement from theatre officials is below.

The Tennessee Theatre is aware that some individuals or groups may plan to protest outside of the venue on Thursday, Dec. 22, in conjunction with the showing of “A Drag Queen Christmas.” As city streets and sidewalks are public property, the Tennessee Theatre cannot control what happens outside our facility, as long as safe egress from the building is not restricted in the unlikely event of an emergency. We have notified City of Knoxville officials so they can determine what oversight may be needed to help ensure access and egress is maintained, and we will work with on-site security and the proper authorities to ensure safety for our patrons and performers. We also have received a small number of complaints about the show being advertised for “all ages.” To clarify, an earlier version of the marketing copy provided by the promoter that is renting the theatre for the event included that phrase, and we removed it. The approved description of the show is posted currently on the event calendar listing at TennesseeTheatre.com. The current description notes that “parental discretion is advised,” which could be used for many types of content or subject matter. We understand that every event presented at the Tennessee Theatre will not be enjoyed or considered appropriate by/for all people, regardless of age. We state on our website that we expect patrons to make their own decisions as to whether they would like to attend an event. If not, we advise that person not to buy a ticket and not to attend. I strongly believe, both personally and as the director of this organization, that decisions on what children should or should not see should be left up to their parents or guardians. This goes for live events, movies, television shows, books, recorded music, social media and other content. So, more broadly, everything should be viewed through the lens of “parental discretion is advised.” The Tennessee Theatre is proud to offer a wide variety of events, entertainment and experiences for the public to consider and attend if they so choose. We appreciate hearing compliments, feedback, questions and concerns from the public, and we remain committed to contributing to the robust and diverse arts and cultural fabric of our community.

