Last minute shopping tips to get your gifts on time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Christmas a few days away, some people may still be looking for gifts. Although it’s a little later than some would like to get gifts, experts said there is still time. Retail store workers said in-store shopping is the best option, but online can still be used.

Natalea Cummings, general manager with the Mast General, said people shouldn’t start panic buying random items.

“Take some time to think about what that person would like and what they might use, and I guarantee you that it’s here at Mast General store. So just give yourself a little bit of time and don’t just shop in a craze,” Cummings said.

Cummings recommends people get food and candy at the Mast General because they have a lot of it and people genuinely like it. Cummings also said even though Christmas falls on Dec. 25 each year, people sometimes forget about getting shopping done beforehand.

“Sometimes people really like the hustle and bustle. Sometimes it sneaks up on them and they don’t realize it and so this is the week when they maybe can’t get their packages on time if they’re looking to go online so they just come in to shop,” Cummings said.

Online shopping is still an option as UPS, Fedex and the postal service all have shipping options to get your packages to where they need to go on time. Both UPS and Fedex have their next day and three-day shipping options. If people use the postal service, the best option is the priority mail service to get packages to their desired location by Dec. 23.

Experts said a good option for a last resort is gift cards.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.