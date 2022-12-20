Ober Gatlinburg opens ski season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee mean at least one good thing: ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg.

The ski area and amusement park can only make snow when it is cold enough on the mountain, and it finally meets the requirements.

Ober Gatlinburg is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Ober’s Slope Report has more information about tickets, lessons and current conditions.

