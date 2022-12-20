Ober Gatlinburg opens ski season

Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee.
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee mean at least one good thing: ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg.

The ski area and amusement park can only make snow when it is cold enough on the mountain, and it finally meets the requirements.

Ober Gatlinburg is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Ober’s Slope Report has more information about tickets, lessons and current conditions.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

Latest News

A report by the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors predicts housing and rental prices to...
Report: Knoxville area housing, rental prices expected to rise in 2023
Operation Grinchmas
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says
Ober Gatlinburg ski seasons starts Tuesday
Neyland Stadium
Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing