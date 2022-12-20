Ole Smoky Distillery donates $50K to The Santa Fund

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group in Sevier County that makes sure children and adults are not forgotten about on Christmas got a huge donation Tuesday.

The Santa Fund was given $50,000 by the Ole Smoky Distillery.

Over the past month, the company has taken up donations during tastings at The Island and Gatlinburg locations.

With a match from Ole Smoky, the final numbers came up to $50,000.

“To Ole Smoky, this is giving back to this community that we’ve grown in. This is our home, and this community has helped us to grow and to thrive, and anyway that we can give back is very dear to us,” said Will Perkins, with Ole Smoky Moonshine.

The local newspaper, The Mountain Press, worked with the Douglas-Cherokee group to make sure the money is used to buy things for people in real need in Sevier County.

Ole Smoky makes the largest donation to The Santa Fund.
Ole Smoky makes the largest donation to The Santa Fund.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

