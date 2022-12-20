Pigeon Forge dumpster decorated for Christmas

A dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School gets decorated to celebrate the holiday season.
By Richard Mason
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Sevier County are visiting a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School surrounded by Christmas decorations.

The dumpster has been decorated every year by Sevierville County Commissioner Don McGill for more than five years.

John Young cleans cabins for a living with his wife on weekends and takes their trash to the Pigeon Forge dumpster. Young explained that McGill is reminding people during the holidays to find ways to repurpose something that they have.

“We do need to try to make the most out of what we have and not be so quick to just throw something away,” Young said.

Christmas decorations at a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School on Monday.
Christmas decorations at a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School on Monday.(Richard Mason)

Some people in Pigeon Forge are calling the Christmas dumpster a mini attraction as you throw away your trash and others call it a winter wonderland.

Tom and Laurice Garrett, a married couple visiting Pigeon Forge for the holidays, took their grandchildren to see the holiday dumpster.

“We never thought we’d go through the trash dump twice. What an exciting adventure for them,” Laurice Garrett said.

You can visit the Christmas dumpster at 414 Tiger Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
A Baxter, Tennessee man was found dead in his semi Friday afternoon.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
The victim told WSMV the woman stole a package off her porch shortly after it was delivered.
Ring doorbell captures woman steal package off Nashville porch
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

Christmas dumpster decorated
Christmas dumpster decorated
Little Hoot Designs business, used the trailer for pop-up events
Small business pop-up trailer goes missing
AMR has been Knox County’s ambulance provider for nearly thirty years.
Knox County Commission votes on future of ambulance services
Colder temperatures mean you have to protect your household pipes
Bitter cold temperatures could bring issues to your home