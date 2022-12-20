Pigeon Forge dumpster decorated for Christmas

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Sevier County are visiting a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School surrounded by Christmas decorations.

The dumpster has been decorated every year by Sevierville County Commissioner Don McGill for more than five years.

John Young cleans cabins for a living with his wife on weekends and takes their trash to the Pigeon Forge dumpster. Young explained that McGill is reminding people during the holidays to find ways to repurpose something that they have.

“We do need to try to make the most out of what we have and not be so quick to just throw something away,” Young said.

Christmas decorations at a dumpster behind Pigeon Forge High School on Monday. (Richard Mason)

Some people in Pigeon Forge are calling the Christmas dumpster a mini attraction as you throw away your trash and others call it a winter wonderland.

Tom and Laurice Garrett, a married couple visiting Pigeon Forge for the holidays, took their grandchildren to see the holiday dumpster.

“We never thought we’d go through the trash dump twice. What an exciting adventure for them,” Laurice Garrett said.

You can visit the Christmas dumpster at 414 Tiger Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.

