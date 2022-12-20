Rural Metro shares tips for weather concerns, heating safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With bitter-cold temperatures expected later this week, do you have everything to keep your family safe and warm?

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire said around this time of the year, the department sees a lot of mistakes people make while trying to keep their homes warm.

His top advice for these cold days ahead is to be sure the heat source is in the best possible shape.

“So for example has their HVAC system been serviced lately, this year? Secondly, is, is it in good shape? Has it been well taken care of? And then if they’re using things like wood stoves or fireplaces, have those chimneys been cleaned?” asked Bagwell.

Bagwell said when it comes to using space heaters or kerosene heaters you also have to ask yourself if you know how to use them properly and if they have been serviced.

”Does that space heater has lint in it that has gathered over time? Because once that lint is heated to a certain temperature it can catch fire and cause a fire in your house,” said Bagwell.

When using a space heater you should make sure it’s in a safe area away from anything that can catch fire or that could knock it over.

Bagwell also said to make sure the chimney is cleaned because any buildup can cause a fire.

“Do you use enough wood or a kind of wood that has a lot of creosote buildup? And have you had it cleaned lately? If you haven’t had it cleaned, it may be too late before this weekend, but it’s not too late for the next time,” said Bagwell.

It’s also good to never leave a fire or space heater unattended. Experts warn people to unplug heaters before leaving.

Bagwell said for those using kerosene heaters, it’s a good time to check your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors if they haven’t recently.

More cold weather safety tips can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.