Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps or the sheriff’s office.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman.
Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
Authorities said she was also known to be with a man named David Tipton previously, authorities said.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the SCSO at 865-453-4668.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.