Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps or the sheriff’s office.
Tammy Bohanan
Tammy Bohanan(SCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman.

Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.

Authorities said she was also known to be with a man named David Tipton previously, authorities said.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the SCSO at 865-453-4668.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating the female pictured. Tammy Bohanan...

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old
Casey White and Vicky White
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
Operation Grinchmas
Over 90 firearms seized, 7 arrested in ‘Operation Grinchmas,’ sheriff says

Latest News

The Knox County Commission voted on a resolution to form a public health committee.
Knox County residents speak on McAlister’s incident, push for sheriff’s office oversight board continues
A Drag Queen Christmas will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says some will see snow, but we will ALL feel the dangerously...
Clouds in and out with seasonable temperatures ahead of a cold front and First Alert Weather Days
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick