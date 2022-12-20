Small business pop-up trailer goes missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, is on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that has been missing since last Wednesday.

“You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer painted bright mint green. This is why to the customers and the community the trailer is known as, ‘The Mint Julep,’” said Colleen Martin, the owner of Little Hoot Designs.

Martin started Little Hoot Designs, a children’s clothing store,12 years ago. She said things didn’t start to really pick up until the last five years, which is why she now has her own storefront.

The store is located on Kingston Pike, but before she had the store it was just the trailer.

The trailer was the perfect way to take her business on the go while also bringing her son with her as well.

“I was doing the working mom life real good like literally working and moming it at the same time with the camper, so it was great,” said Martin.

Martin was driving around Knoxville on Wednesday, Dec. 14, when she passed where the trailer was always parked, on Sutherland Avenue by Forest Heights. The trailer was not there and was nowhere to be found.

Once Martin confirmed with the three employees she has that the trailer was not being used by anyone, she realized her worst fear: the Mint Julep was stolen.

On Friday, she took to social media for help finding the trailer or any information.

The post got so much attention and shares that Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials reached out to her.

“Wow, this is so great to see social media working in a positive way because, you know, you hear so much negativity surrounding it all the time, so this has been very refreshing,” Martin explained.

In Tennessee, it is optional to register some vehicles. According to the Tennessee state website, farm, boat, utility, pop-up or fold-down trailers are not required to have a registration. This makes it a lot easier for thefts to occur and a lot harder for police to solve.

Martin’s trailer did not have a registered tag on it. and this is something she said she will do differently going forward. She said it would be a Christmas miracle if the Mint Julep was found.

“I just hope that we can continue growing our small local business. I mean it’s just a one-man show. It’s me, and I have three amazing helpers, and this is my livelihood. So, I would love for the camper to be returned home so we can continue popping up at local businesses, and it’s also great for our community,” said Martin.

Anyone with information on the stolen Mint Julep trailer is urged to call 911 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at (865) 922-1070.

