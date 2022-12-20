TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Greeneville woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing Greeneville woman.
Catherine Honan, 68
Catherine Honan, 68(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The woman in question, Catherine Honan, 68, reportedly has a medical condition that can affect her ability to get home.

The woman in question, Catherine Honan, 68, reportedly has a medical condition that can affect her ability to get home.

Honan was also last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

