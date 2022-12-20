TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Greeneville woman

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing Greeneville woman.

The woman in question, Catherine Honan, 68, reportedly has a medical condition that can affect her ability to get home.

Honan was also last seen near North Irish Street in Greeneville wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

