TBI seeking tips in double murder cold case

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in a double murder cold case that occurred in East Tennessee.

On Sunday, March 23, 2014, Elizabeth Cooter was murdered inside her Greeneville home, located in the 1100 block of West Main Street, officials said. In addition, her nephew, Roger Aiken, was also targeted and later died in the hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

Both individuals were left for dead, and the home was intentionally set on fire, according to the TBI. Although investigators have interviewed several people and followed dozens of leads, the case turned cold.

“At this point, we’re pretty confident that it was a targeted double homicide,” Chris Wilhoit with the TBI said. “However, that doesn’t mean that we’ve excluded any other possibilities.”

TBI agents said they think it is likely someone saw something while driving into town for church but didn’t realize it was significant at the time.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

