TBI seeking tips in double murder cold case

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
TBI looking to solve cold case after two dead in Greeneville.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in a double murder cold case that occurred in East Tennessee.

On Sunday, March 23, 2014, Elizabeth Cooter was murdered inside her Greeneville home, located in the 1100 block of West Main Street, officials said. In addition, her nephew, Roger Aiken, was also targeted and later died in the hospital due to the injuries he sustained.

Both individuals were left for dead, and the home was intentionally set on fire, according to the TBI. Although investigators have interviewed several people and followed dozens of leads, the case turned cold.

“At this point, we’re pretty confident that it was a targeted double homicide,” Chris Wilhoit with the TBI said. “However, that doesn’t mean that we’ve excluded any other possibilities.”

TBI agents said they think it is likely someone saw something while driving into town for church but didn’t realize it was significant at the time.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSMNP Park Ranger
GSMNP rangers recover body of missing kayaker
Sheriff Joe Guy shared a photo of the nails found on roadways in McMinn County and Bradley...
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
Family dog sent to Saudi Arabia.JPG
Airline mistake sends Nashville-bound dog to Saudi Arabia
Source: (WVLT)
Juvenile shoots, kills family member, Sevier Co. sheriff says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old child...
Amber Alert canceled for Tennessee 1-year-old

Latest News

Inside look at the Hotel Cleo, a new European-style boutique hotel coming 2023 to downtown...
New boutique hotel coming to Gay Street
A train derailed in Chattanooga on Tuesday after hitting a bridge beam that was being...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
The train hit a bridge bream that was being transported and then derailed as a result,...
Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga
TBI looking to solve cold case after two dead in Greeneville.
TBI looking to solve 2014 cold case