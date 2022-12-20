Tennessee baseball leads nation with five players on preseason All-American Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is showing no signs of a setback after a record 10 Vols were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Ahead of their 2023 college baseball season, the preseason honors are starting to roll in, and Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.

The Vols had four pitchers and one position player tabbed preseason All-Americans.

Chase Dollander and Chase Burns were both first-team selections as starting pitchers after combining for an 18-2 record and 211 strikeouts last season.

Fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam and veteran reliever Camden Sewell were named to the second team while Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna was a third-team pick at shortstop.

Dollander will enter the 2023 season as one of the top draft prospects in the country after a stellar sophomore season in 2022 which saw him earn consensus first-team All-America honors and become just the second player in program history to be named SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Their five total selections led all schools, one more than LSU and Florida, who had four each.

Tennessee opens its season in Scottsdale, Arizona at the MLB4 Tournament from Feb. 17-19.

The Vols’ home opener is set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Alabama A&M at 4:30 p.m.

