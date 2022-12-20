Train crashes, derails near Chattanooga

The train hit a bridge bream that was being transported and then derailed as a result, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - At around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a train derailed in Collegedale near Chattanooga after hitting a bridge beam that was being transported, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Officials.

The crash happened near the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive, and TDOT officials said the roads will be closed until further notice.

A crash investigation must be completed and the train cleared before the roads can be reopened. TDOT officials said it would be a “lengthy closure.”

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s Hazmat Team worked to stop a diesel and lube oil leak from two of the locomotives.

Hamilton County EMA officials said two employees were left with minor injuries.

