TSA: Firearm detection sees all-time high at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Transportation Security Administration officers are reporting record numbers of firearms at McGhee Tyson Airport. That trend is consistent across the state.

According to a report from the administration, TSA officers have found a total of 353 weapons across the state during regular luggage checks. McGhee Tyson has seen 31 weapon seizures this year, up from 21 last year and almost double the number seen in 2018.

Travelers can see criminal and civil penalties for bringing guns to TSA security checkpoints. Those penalties can be north of $14,000 in fines per violation- even if the traveler has a concealed carry permit.

Guns can be taken on flights however, they just need to be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Passengers traveling with guns also need to declare them at ticket checkpoints.

Those interested in learning what they can and cannot take on flights can check here.

